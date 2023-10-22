Dogs Invade Lost in the Valley Corn Maze

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Lost in the Valley Corn Maze let our furry four legged friends have a day to enjoy the festivities.

Lost in the Valley Corn Maze and the natural pet center called Pups from all over to come out to the Dogs Invade the Maze event.

4 Luv of dogs rescue received a $1 donation for each ticket sold and the Natural Pet Center matched each donation given.

Director of partnerships Carson Buresh said, “We’ve worked with natural pet center in the past with our holiday lights event and so we decided it’s going to snow here in the next couple weeks. We might as well do a last hoorah with the family and why not bring your four legged friend out to the corn maze as well.

Dogs were treated to many different treats and activities like Bobbing for Tennis Balls and Sausages, a Paw Print Craft Station. A free dog cookie as well as pumpkin spice lattes which of course are dog friendly.

And with Halloween right around the corner a costume contest for dogs too.

This season has been one to remember for Lost in the Valley Corn Maze as their attendance numbers are as high as they’ve seen them in recent years.

“Really Successful unfortunately it rains every Thursday before we open on a Friday but with that it rained all of last Friday like all day up until 5 o clock and then we had our record day for the entirety we’d been open so we had about 500 people in 4 hours so it was really cool on a Friday.” Buresh said.

Next weekend is the last weekend to check out lost in the maze so make sure to get your tickets soon.