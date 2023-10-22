National Tight Ends Day: North Dakota Edition

LOCAL TIGHT END STARS SHARE THE THOUGHTS ON NATIONAL TIGHT ENDS DAY.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Head Coach for North Dakota football, Bubba Schweigert said this past Monday, “It’s National tight ends week?”

Yes, coach Schweigert and anyone else who was unaware of this amazing holiday. National Tight Ends day originated a few years back to appreciate all that Tight Ends can do on the football field. They can make catches, run the ball or block. You name it, the Tight End can do it. North Dakota legend Jim Kleinsasser played at UND and for the Minnesota Vikings as a Tight End. He had 192 catches and 43 carries during his NFL career. He and current North Dakota Tight End Quincy Vaughn share their thoughts on the evolution of the position.

“There was a while where there was a blocking tight end and there was a receiving tight end,” said Kleinsasser. “As with everything, athletes get better at everything. Now you’ve seen these super athletes that are tall, big guys that can run [and] catch the ball. The evolution of the human body with the tight end, you know, it’s whatever you need to get done.”

“It’s kind of cool to see Tight Ends being utilized in a different way,” said current UND Tight End Quincy Vaughn. “I think they used to block a lot in the old days, when now you get guys who are very explosive. I like to think I’m somewhat athletic and can do [a lot of] things [on the football field]. It’s just a really cool position to… ease into and start playing now…I’m excited to be a tight end.”

Coaches around the country at all levels of football understand the importance of the position and the luxury of having a good one on their squad.

“I think it helps us a bit you know,” said UND Head Coach Bubba Schweigert. “When he lines up in the slot and [quarterback] Tommy runs out to line up and now [Quincy is] behind the center. You know, I think it creates something that teams really have to prepare for.”

“Yeah, it’s great,” said Fargo South Head Coach Tyler Kosel. “They can do a little bit of everything. They can block as an extension of the offensive line, or they can catch and be a receiver. So, when you have a good one, it’s definitely a benefit for your team.”

“Just their size alone,” said Fargo North Head Coach Adam Roland. “Then their ability to block and their willingness to do so and really kind of be honorary offensive lineman. But then to have the ability to go out and get in the routes and make plays … is really what what makes them special.”

Every tight end has their own reason for loving the position. For myself as a Tight End in high school, it was scoring touchdowns. But how about for the great Tight Ends of North Dakota?

“We’re kind of a sleeper route runner,” said Fargo North TE Carter Zeller. “It’s good once we get a good pass going and we can make something happen out of it.”

“I like all the different ways that we are incorporated in the offense,” said Fargo North TE Joe Rose. “From pass blocking, to run blocking, to being in the slot running routes catching balls.”

“It’s the best position in my opinion,” said Fargo South TE and NDSU Bison commit Reis Kessel. “Honestly…you’re an extra lineman and you get to go out and catch passes.”

“I just think that we just take pride in being a hybrid offensive linemen,” said current NDSU TE Joe Stoffel. “Being able to be gritty, but also be those guys that can go out and make plays down the field.”

Tight Ends are a Quarterbacks best friend because A) they have some of the best hands on the team, and B) their size and frame make it so that they are almost always open on the field.

“I mean, they still got that receiver in them a little bit where they’re always open,” said Fargo South Head Coach Tyler Kosel. “They do the dirty work too which is great to see because they’re super versatile. It takes a special kid to play the position.”

“Well of course they believe that,” said Fargo North Head Coach Adam Roland. “In some case, a lot of them do. You watch any level of football and those guys are primary targets for their quarterbacks because they’re big targets and then they’re athletic on top of it.”

“I would think so,” said former NDSU TE and current member of the Pittsburgh Steelers Noah Gindorff. “I mean, I’d like to think I got pretty good hands…some of the best on the team. And then yeah, I would also agree that we’re always open.”

There you have it. One of the best positions in football and granted a special day each year to be recognized.

At the time of this writing:

On the 5th annual National TE day in the National Football League (NFL), Sunday October 22…these TE’s scored a touchdown on their holiday:

Travis Kelce (KC): 12 REC, 179 YDS, 1 TD

Mark Andrews (BAL): 4 REC, 63 YDS, 2 TD

Gerald Everett (LAC): 3 REC, 26 YDS, 1 TD

Darren Waller (NYG): 7 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD

Mike Gesicki (NE): 2 REC, 5 YDS, 1 TD

Dallas Goedert (PHI): 4 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD