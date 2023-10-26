Fire Destroys Semi and Three of Nine Vehicles It Was Hauling Near Bismarck

STERLING, N.D. (KVRR) — A semi hauling 9 vehicles starts on fire on I-94, about a half hour from Bismarck.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from West Fargo, told the Highway Patrol that he heard a mechanical noise coming from the engine compartment around 12:30 this afternoon.

He pulled over and found flames coming from the hood.

The driver and another driver that stopped tried to put the fire out with extinguishers but were unsuccessful.

When a rural fire crew arrived, the semi was fully engulfed.

The fire destroyed the semi along with three vehicles it was hauling.

There were no injuries.

Traffic was diverted for a little over an hour.