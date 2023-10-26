Reading to break a record and promote youth literacy at West Acres

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another year, another opportunity for a group working to celebrate early literacy with “Read for the Record”.

And you might recognize the guy reading this years selection, KVRR anchor TJ Nelson.

What has been a staple for the NDSU Chapter of the Golden Key International Honour Society revolves around them and other groups reading the same book to as many kids as possible on the same day.

The group says the record stopped counting after it got to over two-million, and now it continues to be an annual event to promote youth literacy.

“A way for us to help promote literacy and education and reading. Reading is such an important thing for kids because it gets them interested in learning and it’s a foundational life skill.” said Bonnie Cooper of the NDSU chapter.

The NDSU chapter has been a part of the reading for a record day since 2008.

TJ and Alison Voorhees have had the privilege of being asked to read to the kids for the past few years.