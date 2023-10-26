West Fargo Police Department launches new Body Worn Camera Program

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – They hope that by introducing this program they will continue to earn the trust of the community and bring a commitment to transparency.

Every sworn officer will be equipped with a body worn camera for their entire shift.

The cameras automatically turn on when triggered by events like removal of a weapon, lights and sirens, elevated patrol vehicle speeds, and removal of a rifle from patrol vehicles.

“It really shows a lot of accountability, holds us accountable for what we do. Holds the community accountable for what they do so that there’s always something as we all know there’s cameras everywhere. It’s just really nice to be a little more transparent now that we have these and everything that we’re doing when we are out involved with our community and the citizens of the community. A lot of it is going to be recorded when we are doing our interactions with them.” said West Fargo Patrol Commander Jason Anderson.

More than eighty body worn cameras will be deployed after training is completed at the end of the month.