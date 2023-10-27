Minnesota Zoo caring for orphaned sea otters from Alaska

Denali & Luka

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Zoo has welcomed two orphaned sea otter pups from Alaska.

The pups, named Denali and Nuka, were rescued by the Alaska SeaLife Center. They are now receiving ’round the clock care at the Minnesota Zoo.

Denali, the older pup, was rescued on land, more than 5 miles up a river, away from the ocean. Nuka, the younger pup, survived a killer whale attack, which was witnessed by Alaska SeaLife Center staff.

Zoo officials say the two pups have a long health journey ahead and will require close monitoring and extensive care for several weeks.