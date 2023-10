ROUND ONE RECAP | NORTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

SHANLEY AND FARGO NORTH STAY UNBEATEN

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North and Shanley keep their perfect seasons alive to highligt KVRR Sports Extra’s Friday Night Highlights.

Other Scores from the region:

AAA:

SHANLEY: 50

WEST FARGO: 14

SHEYENNE: 41

CENTURY: 21

DAVIES: 15

BISMARCK HIGH: 7

MINOT: 23

MANDAN: 14

AA:

FARGO NORTH: 41

VALLEY CITY: 7

WEST FARGO HORACAE: 20

DICKINSON 14 (2 OT)

JAMESTOWN 35:

GF RED RIVER: 34 (OT)

GRAND FORKS CENTRAL: 42

FARGO SOUTH: 10