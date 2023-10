Texas man charged with DUI after rollover crash near Horace

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) – A 51-year-old Hitchcock, T.X., man has been charged with a DUI after a rollover crash near Horace. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the crash was at the 7900 Block of 45th St. S.

The report says he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and crash remains under investigation.