West Fargo teen who lost leg is given $12,000 by local bank

Kolby Hunsicker's benefit

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – This is Kolby Hunsicker, a 17-year-old from West Fargo who lost his leg after he was hit by a drunk driver in September.

“I met the ambulance at the hospital,” said Jerry Hunsicker, Kolby’s dad. “While he was in the E.R. and I was kind of a mess. Seeing him how he was. He was in so much pain. The injury was so severe.”

His parents were shocked by what happened. But are more impressed by Kolby’s resiliency to push through this tough time. The community support for them has been huge according to the family. Picking them up when they needed it most.

“It’s just crazy. Kolby’s friends, the parents of his friends,” said Cindy Hunsicker, Kolby’s mom. “Our church, our coworkers, our family. Absolutely everybody. Neighbors, it’s just amazing. And there is people we’ve never even met that are stepping up to offer their assistance.”

But there was a surprise in store for them at Kolby’s benefit through Lend a Hand Up. Paula Swanson and those at Bell Bank pooled together money, and presented a heart warming gift of $12,000.

“We wanted to present you with a check today. On behalf of Bell Bank for $12,000. There are 20 of us that donated. To come together for you.” said Swanson.

For more information on Kolby’s journey, click here.