Snow, cold means early open for Andes Tower Hills Ski Area

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) — Snow and cold might not be welcomed by everyone but if you run a ski resort, it’s go time.

Tom Anderson shared video with us from Andes Tower Hills Ski Area by Alexandria.

They started making snow on Friday night and opened for both skiing and snowboarding on Saturday and Sunday.

Anderson says they are the first ski area open in the Midwest and the second ski resort to open in the United States already for the season.