Bison Prepare for No. 1 SDSU

BISON HOLD THE EDGE IN THE BORDER MARKER 10-9, BUT LOST THE LAST FOUR.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota State Bison enter the week 6-2 on the season, but a tough test awaits them this Saturday in Brookings South Dakota. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are a perfect 8-0 and ranked number one in the FCS. The Bison lost to theJacks last season at the FargoDome by two points before losing in the FCS championship game by 24. Head coach Matt Entz says he wants his guys to treat it like any other game and shares his keys to beat the Jacks this Saturday.

“I think it is the same as every season,” said Entz. “We want to go 1-0. It is the same as every week. I think if we make too big [a deal] of it then… we distract what we are trying to accomplish all week. We have to find ways to get them off schedule. I think that is one of the things, as we have navigated and watched their film this season, no one has done a really good job — getting them in second …and third and long. Both programs know each other well. So, we have to play with great technique, great fundamentals…we have to execute. We have to do the little things better than we had last January.”

The Bison are ranked 11/10 and prepare for number 1 SDSU on Saturday. Kickoff its at 2 p.m. SDSU has won each of the last 4 games in the series, but NDSU holds a 10-9 edge in the Dakota Marker game.

The Bison will be playing without Will Mostaert who Entz said tore his Achillies and will miss the rest of the season.