Fargo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex crimes

FARGO (KWAT-KVRR) – A federal judge in South Dakota has sentenced a Fargo man to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusive sexual contact.

Thirty-two-year-old Bryant Elliot DeCoteau was indicted for sexual abuse by a federal grand jury in December of 2022. He pleaded guilty in July.

According to court documents, in January of 2018, and continuing through December of 2019, DeCoteau engaged in and attempted to engage in sexual contact with the victim.

DeCoteau was sentenced in Aberdeen. He must also serve 10 years of supervised release.