Fargo North | Haugo Wins DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

PEDER HAUGO SCORES A TOUCHDOWN WITH A MEAN STIFF ARM.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Jamestown and Fargo North battle in the final week of the regular season and who else but Peder Haugo. We’ve seen him have these big runs all season long, and another here to help north finish the regular season undefeated. Haugo gets the carry and puts a mean stiff arm on his defender en route to the endzone.

Congrats to the the Peder Haugo and the Fargo North Spartans on winning this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.