Fire damages equipment at sunflower plant in Grandin

GRANDIN, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire damaged a dryer system at the CHS Sunflower plant in Grandin, North Dakota.

Grandin-Gardner Assistant Fire Chief Jamie Winterquist says the fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire departments from Hillsboro, Argusville, and Hunter assisted in putting the fire out.

Winterquist says a damage estimate and the cause have not been determined. He says it’s possible the dryer system can be repaired.