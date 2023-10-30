Kirk Cousins Out for Season with Torn Achilles; MRI Confirms

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KVRR) — Vikings fans held their breath when Kirk Cousins limped off the field in the 4th quarter of the 24-10 win over division rival Green Bay Sunday. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said in the post game press conference that the team feared a torn Achilles and an MRI would happen Monday to confirm. The MRI did in fact confirm the Vikings worst fear. Cousins will miss the remaining of the 2023-24 season with a torn Achilles. A statement on Twitter (X) by the team read:

“Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear. The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates.”

Cousins was in the midst of a career season statistically. After week 8, Cousins is T-1st in touchdown passes (18), 2nd in passing yards (2,331) and 3rd in quarterback rating (103.8). The Vikings as a team are in the middle of turning their season around. After an 0-3 start, the Vikings have won 4 of 5 and sit at 4-4, currently second in the NFC North, and 7th in the NFC (a playoff team if the season ended today.)

The team now has a question mark at the quarterback position. Jaren Hall entered the game Sunday and completed three passes for 23 yards and had a fumble. Hall is a 5th round pick by the Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU where he led his squad to an 8-5 record last season. He threw for 31 TDs and 6 INTs in that season as well. During the NFL preseason, Hall had one touchdown and one interception for a total of 264 yards across three games of action.

If the Vikings opt for a different person at Quarterback, Nick Mullins and Sean Mannion are also on the roster. Mullins, however, is sidelined until week 10 due to injury.

Available options in free agency include: Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco and others. (Tom Brady if you want to get really optimistic.)

If the Vikings opt to go the trade route, they must do so by the deadline which is 3 p.m. CT Tuesday, October 31. Available backup quarterbacks on other teams include: Jameis Winston (New Orleans), Andy Dalton (Carolina) and others.