51-year-old Steven Riley died on Sept. 5. Riley was initially taken to Trinity Hospital but was transferred to a Bismarck hospital where he later died. Autopsy results determined that the cause of death was poisoning.

Police believe that Riley’s girlfriend, 47-year-old Ina Thea Kenoyer, had financial motives to murder Riley.

Kenoyer is charged with Class AA Felony murder and is in the Ward County Jail.