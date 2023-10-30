North Dakota’s Longest-Serving State Senator indicted on charges related to child pornography

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Holmberg appeared Monday afternoon in federal court in Fargo. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Grand Forks.

A federal grand jury charged Holmberg with two counts. The indictment claims Holmberg traveled multiple times to the Czech Republic for the purpose of engaging in sex with a minor, and that he knowingly received child pornography.

An investigation showed Holmberg had traded multiple text messages with another man who was jailed on child pornography charges.

Nicholas Morgan Derosier is the man Holmberg was accused of communicating with while Derosier was in jail. He pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession and distribution of child pornography in September. Besides the jail texts, there are a number of connections between Derosier and Holmberg.

The charges, filed October 26 and unsealed Monday, come two years after police and federal agents raided the 79-year-old’s home in Grand Forks.

According to court records, it all took place between June of 2011 and November 2016.

Holmberg pleaded not guilty to one count of Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Activity and one count of Receiving and Attempted Receiving of Child Pornography.

If convicted, Holmberg faces up to 50 years in prison.

Holmberg’s attorney Mark Friese and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl had no comment.