New York Mills Teacher Arrested For Criminal Sexual Conduct

Kris Koll Held In Otter Tail County Jail

by TJ Nelson

A New York Mills high school teacher has been taken into custody on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

Agriculture teacher Kris Koll is being held in the Otter Tail County jail on the felony charge.

New York Mills Superintendent Blaine Novak says a complaint has been filed and Koll is on administrative leave.

Additional details have not been released due to data privacy laws and the ongoing investigation.