MSUM Women Win 11th Straight, Men Back in Win Column

Cassidy Thorson charts 17 points in Dragons win over CSP.

by Mike McCann

Courtesy MSUM Athletics

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead (10-3, 5-2 NSIC) looked out of sorts after the holiday break as the Dragons dropped their first game back, 74-65, to Minnesota State Mankato (8-4, 3-3 NSIC). Senior guard Aaron Lien scored a team-high 17 points for MSUM.

It was a slow offensive game for a Dragon squad that had been averaging 92.8 points per game, putting up a season low 26 points in the first half. Minnesota State opened the game on a 12-2 run over the first four minutes. MSUM used a 9-3 run to pull the game to 15-11, but entered halftime down, for just the fourth time this season, 39-26. Senior forward Ayob Ayob had a team-high eight points in the first half. MSUM shot 9-of-31 (29.0 percent) from the field in the first half, while Minnesota State shot 16-of-35 (45.7 percent).

Entering the second half with the biggest deficit faced this season, MSUM battled back using a 24-10 run, down just 52-51. Junior guard Tanner Kretchman had a go ahead three pointer rattle in and out. The Mavericks built a 14-point lead over the next five minutes of play, with the Dragons not being able to come any closer than six points. Minnesota State won by a final score of 74-65.

MSUM finished the contest 21-of-62 from the field (33.9 percent), while the visiting Mavericks finished 29-of-65 (44.6 percent). The Dragons out rebounded the Mavericks 44-38, and finished the game with 13 assists to eight turnovers.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A balanced offensive attack helped the Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team win its 11th straight game on Saturday as the Dragons topped Concordia-St. Paul, 76-63 at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is now 11-1 overall and 8-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Dragons lead Winona State by one game in the conference race. Concordia-St. Paul fell to 7-6 overall and 3-4 in the league.

Four Dragons scored in double figures, led by 17-point efforts from junior guard Cassidy Thorson and freshman forward Morgan Ham .

MSUM shot 48.1 percent (26-of-54), including a torrid 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from three-point range. The Dragons limited CSP to 38.7 percent shooting (24-of-62) and had a slight 35-34 edge in rebounds.

A pair of runs to open each half proved decisive in the Dragon win.

MSUM opened the game on a 15-2 run over the first 4:41, thanks to its defense and five points each from from junior forward Drew Sannes and freshman forward Morgan Ham . Junior guard Cassidy Thorson, Ham and Sannes each buried threes during that run.

The Golden Bears cut the lead to three late in the first half and were within 33-29 at the halftime break. Ham had 11 first-half points to lead MSUM.

After Concordia crept within four at halftime, the Dragons pushed the lead to 15 points with a 13-2 run to open the second half. Thorson had four points during that stretch, including a three-pointer, while sophomore guard Jacky Volkert had four.