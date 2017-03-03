96.3 KNDS Put on Probation, at Risk of Losing NDSU Funding

FARGO, N.D. — It seems students are bumping tunes more from their iPods rather than from a college radio station.

For some of us, music is what gets us through our longest days.

Yet, listening to 96.3 FM KNDS, NDSU’s student-run radio station, is not the route students choose to go to for their wind down of tunes.

“I honestly think a lot of people haven’t heard as much of us as we would like to,” said KNDS’ Assistant Station Manager Brian Jackson.

In a recent survey done by the university’s Finance Advisory Board, more than 75 percent of students say they don’t even know KNDS exists.

The students I stopped to ask about the radio station say they don’t know anything about it.

Because of their lack of significance to the students, the university has placed the radio station on probation for one year.

This means they have to increase their popularity or risk losing their funding.

KNDS Management says they already have a few ideas.

“More campus attractions,” said Jackson. “We’re going to be a little more heavily present on campus.”

The students I talked to have a couple of ideas for the station, too.

“I’d make like a Twitter page or something like that,” said student Tristan Weber. “A lot of people are on Twitter. You could say Facebook but not too many people are on Facebook anymore.”

Or maybe Facebook is the way to go?

“Probably Facebook,” said student Aaron Forde. “I use Twitter mostly but there’s a lot more people on Facebook that I notice anyway.”

Either way, Jackson said the alternative/indie station wants to attract listeners by sticking to a more personal route.

“People like to register physical presence a lot more than social media presence,” he said.

Despite the lack of listeners for the station, Jackson said KNDS means much more to students who are looking to break into the careers of broadcast and radio.

Taking it away would make it harder for students to achieve that goal.

“KNDS has definitely given me a huge advantage in the radio and music field,” he added.

It’s just another reason why Jackson wants to grow KNDS on campus.

And…he’s already gained one more listener.

“I’ll give it a try,” said Weber.

Jackson said one of the station’s goals to increase awareness is increasing the amount of listeners by 15 percent every month.