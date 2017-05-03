Minnesota Couple Sentenced for Helping Hide Teenagers from Father

HERMAN, Minn. — The couple who helped a mother hide her two teenage daughters from their father on a ranch near Herman has been sentenced to probation.

Douglas and Gina Dahlen kept the girls at White Horse Ranch for two and a-half years to hide them during their parents’ bitter divorce.

A Dakota County judge has sentenced the Dahlens to two years of probation.

The girls’ father was granted custody after his daughters were found.

Their mother, Sandra Grazzini-Rucki, was sentenced in September to nearly eight months in jail and six months of probation.