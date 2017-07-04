Dispute Over American Indian Artifacts Reporting by Pipeline Company in Question

They are also investigating if the company removed too many trees while laying the pipe
Erin Wencl

 

MORTON COUNTY, ND — The dispute over American Indian artifacts and the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline will not be over any time soon.

North Dakota’s Public Service Commission filed a complaint in November of 2016 saying Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the pipeline, improperly reported the discovery of the artifacts.

They proposed a $15,000 fine.

ETP is requesting written arguments be done first before a hearing set for August and the commission has agreed to set a briefing schedule.

