Mapleton Woman Fired After Viral Racist Rant, Community Rally Scheduled in Fargo

Amber Hensley has issued an apology and the three women behind the camera say they hope she changes. KVRR'S TJ Nelson also contributed to this report

FARGO, ND — A Mapleton woman continues to deal with the consequences of her actions after video of her harassing three Somali women in Fargo went viral.

Amber Hensley has issued an apology and the three women behind the camera say they hope she changes.

They also want bystanders to speak up when hate crimes happen.

KVRR’s Nick Broadway was the first television reporter to speak with them.

Hensley is on video shouting, “We’re going to kill you. We’re going to kill all you f—–g Muslims.”

Within hours, the recording reached thousands of people online.

The women, who live in the Fargo area and are from Somalia, say harassment like this is common.

“She called me from the window and told me, ‘come on, fix the parking’,” said Leyla Hassan.

“She started talking about my sister’s eyes, because she has like, crossed eyes,” said Sarah Hassan. “I was like, why are you saying this stuff to my sister?”

“I’m about to have surgery for my eyes,” added Leyla.

“We were like, ‘is there any problem?’ She was like, ‘can’t you see her eyes?’,” said Sarah. “You are bad words and Muslims and we are going to kill you all. Actually, this kind of discrimination happens every single day to all people here. She started threatening me that she’s gonna kill us. That’s when I had to take out my phone and I started recording everything there.”

“We told her we were going to record this and show it to the police,” said Rowda Sowan. “She was like, ‘police is not going to do nothing to you guys. They’re not going to do nothing’.”

“I just want her to change the way she thinks because we’re all human beings,” added Sarah.

When asked if the women believe Fargo is a welcoming community, Rowda said, “No, not really.”

“It’s increasing day by day, especially after Donald Trump won,” said Sarah.

“We consider us as Americans because we live here and we are American,” added Rowda.

“We need leaders to condemn this issue,” said Hukun Abdullahi, who is with the Afro American Development Association. “I still believe that Fargo is the place I came to three years ago. The place I felt welcomed.”

“I have lots of friends here and they are really nice to me and I love them so much,” said Sarah. “I have Christian friends and they’re all so good to me. But this lady was something different.”

Hensley told KVRR anchor TJ Nelson the women called her fat and said f–k Jesus.

But Leyla does have some last words for Hensley.

“God bless you,” she said. “I wish you’d change.”

Fargo police are investigating.

No charges have been filed.

HENSLEY ON WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE THE RECORDING

KVRR anchor TJ Nelson reached out to Amber last night on Facebook before her account was inactivated.

She sent him this response:

“I would first like to apologize for the horrible things that I said to the two ladies at Walmart. It was not a Christian like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can’t. I am terribly sorry. I just wish that the whole video could be shown.

And the things that were stated before she starts taping.

She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn’t get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b—h, to that I informed her that I was a Christian and asked her if she knew who Jesus was, she said f–k JESUS and I lost it! But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit..”

She also said she would like to sit down with the women who recorded the video and give them a face to face apology.

HENSLEY FIRED AFTER VIDEO SURFACES

Hensley’s employer has also issued its own statement after the company was overwhelmed by calls and emails.

In a statement emailed to KVRR:

“Horab & Wentz does not agree with or support the statements expressed by Amber Hensley in the recently posted video. She does not reflect the views of Horab & Wentz. Ms. Hensley is no longer employed with Horab & Wentz effective immediately. Amber was employed as a secretary and was not a CPA.”

COMMUNITY RALLY SCHEDULED

A community rally against hate crime and bias speech will be held next Wednesday.

It’ll start at 5:30 on the mall between the Fargo Civic Center and 4th Street North.