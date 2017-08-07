Two People Found Dead In Jamestown Home

FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo police say one person was arrested for terrorizing after discharging a gun. Officers responded to 911 calls of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Nathanael Terry, 18, of Fargo was a passenger in a car that…
Jamestown, N.D. - The Jamestown Police Department is investigating after two adults were found dead in a home Sunday night. Police were called to the home shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday by someone who had found the bodies. A 3-month-old…
Two people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Stutsman County. The crash happened on Highway 52, three miles north of Jamestown shortly after 2 o'clock this afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle driven by 38-year-old Ernest…