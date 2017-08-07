Two People Found Dead In Jamestown Home

Police were called to the home shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday by someone who had found the bodies.
Joe Radske

Jamestown, N.D.  – The Jamestown Police Department is investigating after two adults were found dead in a home Sunday night.

Police were called to the home shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday by someone who had found the bodies.

A 3-month-old baby was also in the home and was placed in protective custody.

The investigation is in its very early stages and no information about the identity of those involved will be released until later in the investigation.

The Jamestown Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Related Post

West Fargo Police Chief Considering Severance Agre...
ND-MN Distracted Driving Campaign Issues More Than...
Special Star Wars Day Puts Wisconsin School into L...
Castile Family Attorney Now Representing Family of...

You Might Like

Fargo Man Arrested For Terrorizing With A Gun

FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo police say one person was arrested for terrorizing after discharging a gun. Officers responded to 911 calls of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Nathanael Terry, 18, of Fargo was a passenger in a car that…

Two People Found Dead In Jamestown Home

Jamestown, N.D.  - The Jamestown Police Department is investigating after two adults were found dead in a home Sunday night. Police were called to the home shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday by someone who had found the bodies. A 3-month-old…

Three-Vehicle Crash in Stutsman County

Two people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Stutsman County. The crash happened on Highway 52, three miles north of Jamestown shortly after 2 o'clock this afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle driven by 38-year-old Ernest…