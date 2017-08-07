Two People Found Dead In Jamestown Home

Police were called to the home shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday by someone who had found the bodies.

Jamestown, N.D. – The Jamestown Police Department is investigating after two adults were found dead in a home Sunday night.

Police were called to the home shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday by someone who had found the bodies.

A 3-month-old baby was also in the home and was placed in protective custody.

The investigation is in its very early stages and no information about the identity of those involved will be released until later in the investigation.

The Jamestown Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.