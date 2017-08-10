MSUM Football Opens up Practice

MOORHEAD, Minn. Coach Steve Laqua and the MSUM football team began their 2017 campaign Thursday morning with the season’s first practice.

The Dragons are fresh off a 7-4 season where they won five of their final six games.

This year’s squad has a lot of returning talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Highlighting the group is senior quarterback Demetrius Carr and Second-Team All-American wide receiver Damon Gibson.

The Dragons open up the season on the road at Augustana on September 2.