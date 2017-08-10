MSUM Football Opens up Practice

The Dragons are fresh off of a 7-4 season
Keith Albertson

MOORHEAD, Minn. Coach Steve Laqua and the MSUM football team began their 2017 campaign Thursday morning with the season’s first practice.

The Dragons are fresh off a 7-4 season where they won five of their final six games.

This year’s squad has a lot of returning talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Highlighting the group is senior quarterback Demetrius Carr and Second-Team All-American wide receiver Damon Gibson.

The Dragons open up the season on the road at Augustana on September 2.

