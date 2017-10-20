Dick Beardsley Gives Motivational Speech to NDSU Students

he talked about running in the 1982 Boston Marathon, the opioid addiction he battled and the death of his son

FARGO, ND — Long distance runner and Guinness World Record Holder, Dick Beardsley, gives motivational speeches at Fortune 500 companies, prisons, sporting events and now, NDSU.

Beardsley, who is from Minnesota, was invited to speak as part of the College of Business’ Wold Lecture Series, which help students understand ethics and leadership.

Beardsley talked to students about coming in second place at the 1982 Boston Marathon, the opioid addiction he battled and the death of his son Andy.

Andy served in Iraq and took his own life after suffering from PTSD.

“As hard as it is to share that story, I hope that by maybe me telling that story about Andy that for someone who’s thinking about taking their own life, it might change their own thoughts or as least get them some help or anything. I’m glad I can share that. It makes Andy’s passing not so in vain,” Beardsley said.

Beardsley was inducted into the National Distance Running Hall of Fame in 2010.

He is well known for crossing the finish line hand in hand in the inaugural 1981 London Marathon with Inge Simonsen.

He says they did it together because neither one had won a marathon before.