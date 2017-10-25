LIVE: Local Author, Illustrator Creating Series Of Children’s Books

Pair Looking For Help With Second Installment Through Kickstarter

Author Zac Duval and illustrator McCal Joy stop by the KVRR morning show to talk about their children’s book series, “Ren and Marie”.

Duval is a science fiction novelist who decided to branch out into children’s books to make a special gift for the child of a dear friend.

He and Joy partnered to create the first “Ren and Marie” story in 2016.

The first in a seven book series follows two adventurous lion cubs as they explore the other side of their watering hole, meet new friend, and learn lessons along the way.

They’re working on the sequel, “Ren and Marie II: Stepping Off”, but they are looking for help publishing the book.

They’re raising money on Kickstarter to pay for independent publication.

If you’d like to help them create the next book in the series, you can find their Kickstarter by clicking here.