Man Who Shot Himself During Domestic Dispute Identified

Shooting Happened Friday night in Rural Crookston

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — Polk County authorities have identified the man who died in a domestic assault Friday night.

He is 60-year-old Roy Bester of rural Crookston.

They say Bester died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A deputy arrived at the house after a woman inside reported the domestic assault.

As the deputy tried to make contact with Bester, a single gunshot was heard coming from a bedroom.

Bester died at the scene.

The woman and her daughter were checked out at the hospital and released.

The case is under investigation.