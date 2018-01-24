North Dakota Named One Of The States With The Lowest Tobacco Prevention Rate

contributing factors include low taxes on tobacco and not raising the purchasing age to 21

FARGO, N.D. — A report from the American Lung Association has found that North Dakota is ranked 48th out of all 50 states, lagging significantly behind in preventing and minimizing tobacco use.

The state saw a $3.2 million decrease in funding for tobacco prevention programs during 2017.

North Dakota received a Grade “F” for low state tobacco taxes and for not raising the legal smoking age to 21.

Officials at the lung association are now urging state leaders to raise taxes on tobacco.

“The higher the prices, the lower the smoking rates are. So it’s no coincidence that in Minnesota they have a higher than average tobacco tax and a lower than average rate whereas in North Dakota, we have a lower than average tax and a higher than average smoking rate,” said Reba Mathern-Jacobson, with the American Lung Association in North Dakota.

The American Lung Association found more than 25-hundred people in North Dakota die from tobacco-related illnesses each year.