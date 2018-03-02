Historian Sheds Light on History Behind Jack Daniels

An African-American was credited with teaching Daniels how to make whiskey

FARGO, ND — Most people know the name Jack Daniels, but an African American is actually credited with teaching him the distilling process.

A historian named Fawn Weaver has been shedding light on the story of Uncle Nearest, who was a former slave in the late 1880s. She launched a new brand of Uncle Nearest Whiskey and wants to bring attention to the person who influenced Jack Daniels.

She says this is essential because minorities are often overlooked in history.

“It’s important because we need to know every aspect of our history. That history involves the contributions of both African Americans and the contributions of everyone else as well. So just honoring America as a whole, you have to honor every piece of it,” Weaver said.

Uncle Nearest hopes to expand their brand all around the country.