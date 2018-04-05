Students at NDSU Swing Outside for 72 Straight Hours to Raise Money

Members of Tau Kappa Epsilon and Kappa Delta at NDSU to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

FARGO, N.D. — Even in the cold weather, several NDSU students are braving out the elements to raise money for juvenile cancer treatment.

The Tau Kappa Epsilon and Kappa Delta chapters at NDSU team up to host their annual Swing–A–Thon for patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude was founded by Tau Kappa Epsilon alumnus Danny Thomas.

For 72 consecutive hours, students stand at the station to collect donations from people driving past Loaf ‘N Jug near NDSU.

“St. Jude is one of the few organizations in the world that allows kids to get treatment at no cost. They don’t pay for housing, they don’t pay for food, treatment, and that what drives me to fundraise for them,” said Kevin Warnke, the Philanthropy Chair for the Tau Kappa Epsilon chapter at NDSU.

Donations are being collected at Loaf ‘N Jug on the corner of University Drive and 12th Avenue North.