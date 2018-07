LIVE: Xanadu Coming To Fargo

Fargo/Moorhead Community Theater Musical Runs July 11-15

Stars Kathryn Tyler and Paul Hartmann join Adam to talk about the Fargo/Moorhead Community Theater production of Xanadu.

The musical isn’t the same as the 1980’s movie. In fact, it’s kind of a tongue-in-cheek response.

The cast talks about what it takes to put the show together, and how hard it is to sing on roller skates.

The show runs July 11-15. You can find ticket information at http://www.fmct.org/.