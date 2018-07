Man Loses Pickup After $2,800 Worth of Fireworks Ignites

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — A Leonard, North Dakota man lost his pickup and $2,800 worth of fireworks.

67-year-old Jorgen Nokleberg was driving along Highway 18 around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon when the fireworks somehow ignited in the back of his pickup.

The fireworks started several small grass fires along the highway near Wyndmere.

His pickup is considered a total loss due to the fire.

Nokleberg only had minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.