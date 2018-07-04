MSUM Puts on 5656 Ooh & Aah Fireworks Show on Independence Day

The stadium can seat more than 5,000 people

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Hundreds of people saw the fireworks at MSUM’s 45th fireworks show last night.

Although the show didn’t start until 10:30, the party got started way beforehand with a performance by Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome. They have played at the MSUM fireworks display each year it’s been put on by the Moorhead Business Association. While some have made it a tradition in their family to come to MSUM every year, others are bringing their family for the first time.

“The lake place we stay at has their own fireworks show on the weekend but again, such a great opportunity to take a chance and see what this community has to offer at this time of the week as well,” said Tanya Watkins, who’s family was seeing the fireworks at MSUM for the first time. “And the staff around here has been, I’ve already noticed, they’ve greeted us and asked us how we’re doing so it’s a really comfortable atmosphere.”

Watkins says her family may just start having to make MSUM a new tradition on the Fourth.