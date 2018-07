Fake Dolls Worth $600,000 Seized At Border

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — Thousands of dolls have been confiscated at the northern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the International Falls Port of Entry targeted a rail container and found the counterfeit merchandise.

They confiscated more than 60,000 of these mermaid and fashion dolls.

According to the port director, the counterfeit dolls have a street value of over $600,000.