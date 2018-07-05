Minnesota Teacher Killed By Falling Ice In Alaska

Brittany Boegel was killed Wednesday after old avalanche debris collapsed on her during a hike
TJ Nelson,

ALASKA — A Minnesota 6th Grade STEM teacher was killed by falling ice in Alaska.

32-year-old Brittany Boegel was killed yesterday after old avalanche debris collapsed on her during a hike on Byron Glacier in Portage Valley.

Off-duty nurses in the area attempted to revive her but were unsuccessful.

A six year old boy and an adult male were also hurt.

Boegel taught at Venture Academy in Minneapolis.

In a separate incident, a 5-year-old boy died Wednesday morning when he was struck by falling rock near Worthington Glacier.

