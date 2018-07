FARGO, ND — Former Fargo radio host Ed Schultz has died.

KFGO Radio is reporting that Schultz died of natural causes.

A family member tells KFGO News that Schultz died in Washington, DC where he was working for the Russian TV network “RT.”

Schultz was a broadcast institution in Fargo.

He was a former host of “News & Views” at KFGO before he started his own nationally-syndicated radio show.

Schultz was also a television sportscaster and the host of a television news commentary show on MSNBC.