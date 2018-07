One Dead After Officer Involved Shooting

Police Chief Joe Kanowski says officers responded to a report of a suspicious person around 4:30 p.m Thursday.

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Devils Lake.

Kanowski says officers were trying to apprehend the person when an officer’s gun was fired, killing the suspect.

The officer is now on paid administrative leave, and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

The names of the officer and suspect involved have not been released at this time.