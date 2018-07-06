Post 2 Rallies Back To Top West Fargo

West Fargo held Post 2 scoreless through eight innings
Maria Santora,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Runs were at a premium over at Young Field on Friday evening as Post 2 rallied back to top West Fargo 2-1.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the 8th that West Fargo broke the scoreless tie. Drake Flesche’s RBI single put the Patriots in the driver’s seat heading into the top of the ninth. Post 2 tacked on two runs in the top of the frame to win it 2-1.

Post 2 will head to Watertown, South Dakota next for a matchup on Monday, July 9th.

 

