Chase Suspect Identified, Fergus Falls Police Believe He Is In Fargo

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Police in Fergus Falls have identified the suspect of a car chase down Lincoln Avenue on Saturday that resulted in a Code Red telling people to shelter in place.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Kristopher Wilkins of Fargo.

They say Wilkins got a ride early this morning from Fergus Falls into Fargo.

They are working with Fargo Police to track him down and take him into custody.

The 6-mile chase on Saturday ended in a wooded area between the Otter Tail River and the former Kmart and Wilkins fled on foot.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken into custody.

