Court Appearance Set For Home Day Care Worker Accused Of Killing Baby

30-year-old Sarah Kortan is charged with second-degree murder in connection with last month's death
TJ Nelson,

RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. — A home day care provider in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota who is accused of killing a 2-month-old girl in her care is expected in court this week.

30-year-old Sarah Kortan is charged with second-degree murder in connection with last month’s death.

She remains jailed without bail.

A court appearance is scheduled Wednesday.

An autopsy revealed the baby had multiple skull fractures and severe eye injuries consistent with being assaulted.

Kortan told authorities she dropped the baby a few days earlier, and the girl hit her head on the stove and the floor.

Related Post

MNsure Extends Open Enrollment Period
Crookston Woman Pleads Guilty in Red River Valley ...
Jury Awards Woman who Sued Johnson and Johnson Ove...
Elbow Lake Woman Sentenced For Illegally Voting In...

You Might Like