People In New Rockford Could Be Without Power Overnight After Microburst Storm

winds gusting between 95 and 110 miles per hour took down hundreds of trees and power poles

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. — People in New Rockford, North Dakota are being urged to conserve water and prepare for a night without power.

One woman on social media says town looks like a “war zone”.

The Eddy County town of nearly 1,400 people was hit by severe weather around 3:30 this morning.

It is believed that a microburst with winds gusting between 95 and 110 miles per hour took down hundreds of trees and power poles.

Numerous crews from Otter Tail Power Company are in New Rockford and working on priority structures such as the water plant, grocery store and gas stations.

Miller’s Fresh Foods got a generator in place and opened at 3 Sunday afternoon.

The airport was hit hard by the storm.

One aircraft sustained major damage while a building is destroyed.

A lot of debris can be seen around the airfield.

No one was hurt in the storm.

Travel is not advised in New Rockford.

Volunteers are asked to hold off until Monday.

Additional information will be released then if more help is needed to clean up.