Power Should Be Fully Restored In New Rockford Tonight

a microburst on Sunday knocked down hundreds of trees and power poles.

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. — Work continues to restore power to New Rockford after a microburst knocked down hundreds of trees and power poles.

Otter Tail Power crews say they should have power restored to the entire community by this evening.

About 30 linemen have spent the past two days in town after the storm hit early Sunday morning.

The microburst had winds gusting between 95 and 110 miles per hour.

Several of New Rockford’s downtown businesses were able to open today.