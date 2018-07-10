Bismarck Pharmacist Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn, Terrorizing Charges

Authorities say McGarvey planted covert cameras in his house and stalked an underage girl

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Bismarck pharmacist accused of terrorizing and sending child porn has pleaded not guilty.

50-year-old Curtis McGarvey is charged with 21 counts of promoting obscenity to minors.

He also faces a charge of terrorizing and a misdemeanor count of stalking.

A judge set trial for January 7.

Authorities say McGarvey planted covert cameras in his house and stalked an underage girl. The terrorizing charge is connected to a bomb threat at a high school banquet.

McGarvey maintains his innocence.