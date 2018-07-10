Chick-fil-A Celebrates Cow Appreciation Day With Free “Chikin”

The restaurant celebrated at more than 2,200 locations

FARGO, N.D. — For people who wanted more chicken, all you had to do was dress up as a cow and show up at Chick–fil–A and you got it for free.

The special offer is part of the restaurant’s customer, or cow, appreciation day.

Anybody who put on some cow spots or even some ears was rewarded with an entree at any of Chick–fil–A’s more than 2,200 locations.

For some of those “cows” who come to Chick–fil–A all the time, it was the perfect way to celebrate.

“Who doesn’t like free Chick–fil–A? I mean my favorite food is free food but then you throw in Chick–fil–A, it’s even better. My coworkers and I did this all together so they decorated, I showed up,” said Eugenia Vazquez, who dressed up for free food.

Chick–fil–A started Cow Appreciation Day in 2015 and last year gave away more than 1.8 million free entrees to customers who participated in the celebration.