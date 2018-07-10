LIVE: RiverArts Bring Families Together On Bank Of Red River

July 10th RiverArts Features Blind Joe
Adam Ladwig,

 

Kim Wangler with Moorhead Parks & Recreation joins us to talk about the RiverArts festival.

Each RiverArts is at Memorial Park near the Red River. There are free horse-drawn carriage rides, inflatables, music and hands-on activities.

The July 10th RiverArts features Blind Joe from “The Voice”.

They festival runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be two more RiverArts festivals this summer, on July 14th and August 14th.

Find more information by clicking here.

