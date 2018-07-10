Mother Of Missing Infant Moved From Fargo To Jail In Jamestown

Justice Lange's 4-month-old baby was found dead near a slough near Woodworth, North Dakota on Saturday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The mother who said she forget where her baby was located is now in jail in Jamestown.

25-year-old Justice Lange was transported from a Fargo hospital to the Stutsman County Correctional Center on Monday.

Her 4-month-old baby was found dead near a slough near Woodworth, North Dakota on Saturday.

Lange was found by a farmer in the area on Friday.

They had been missing for nearly a week.

An autopsy will be conducted to find out how long the baby had been dead.

Charges are pending.