Rep. Kevin Cramer Praises Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Nomination

WASHINGTON – North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer believes Washington D.C. Appellate Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a great nominee for the Supreme Court.

“He’s always leaned towards the state’s rights versus the overreach of the federal government. Particularly in environmental cases that involve the EPA. I think for North Dakota you could not do better than Judge Kavanaugh and that’s why I expect he will get both votes from both of North Dakota’s United States Senators,” Cramer said.

In a statement, Senator Heidi Heitkamp did not comment on Judge Kavanaugh’s record, but says she will work to thoroughly vet Kavanaugh’s him. She was one of only three Democratic Senators to vote in favor of President Trump’s last Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Trump invited Heitkamp to Kavanaugh’s nomination ceremony, but she declined. Her Communications Director Abbie McDonough says she wasn’t able to attend the event and vetting a Supreme Court nominee is “One of the most important jobs of any U.S. Senator, and she plans to fulfill that critical duty.”

Cramer says the invitation wasn’t hers to reject saying it was North Dakota’s invitation and she had an obligation to the people she represents to go.