Valley Senior Services Holds Picnic

Senior citizens got to enjoy food and games

FARGO, N.D. — Senior citizens got to enjoy some time outdoors and catch up with each other while enjoying food and games at the 35th annual Valley Senior Services Picnic.

The event was held at Reault Farm Picnic Shelter. Metro Senior Ride was available to transport those who wanted to go.

Seniors got to have a meal outside and play bingo with prizes.

One attendee says his favorite part was just being able to talk to the people there.

“I heard about it from the place I live at. [I like] talking to people and visiting, and going bowling. I like bowling,” Jack Hoffert, a picnic attendee, said.

