Committee Discusses Bike-Friendly Strategies for the Metro

The F-M area has been ranked a bronze-level bike-friendly community

FARGO, N.D. — The Metropolitan Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee held its quarterly meeting to discuss how to continue making the F–M area more bike–friendly.

The committee also talked about ways to get the community involved with activities.

The F–M area has been ranked a bronze–level bike–friendly place since 2014 by the League of American Bicyclists.

“We’re kind of hoping maybe this time around we might bump up to the next notch which will be silver. Of course it’s more than just the status there, but it’s also addressing safety issues around town, infrastructure needs around town, and all that pertains to bicycle and pedestrian activity,” Dan Farnsworth, transportation planner for the Metro COG, said.

The committee says events like Streets Alive are helping the area’s bike–friendly distinction. The next Streets Alive will be August 26.